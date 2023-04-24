Who's Hiring?
Canadian’s Chris Koetting leaving an impact all across high school football in the Panhandle

Coach Koetting
Coach Koetting(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canadian High School football head coach Chris Koetting is retiring after three decades in his profession. When you ask those who’ve had the honor of knowing him about what stands out the most, there’s one word that consistently comes to mind.

“He is humble as the day is long....”

“...the humbleness that he did it with....”

“One of the most humble men you’ll ever meet.”

“He is just so humble.”

Though he is leaving his days on the football sidelines behind, the impact he’s has on coaches around the Panhandle will remain.

“I was a junior-high coach at Hereford and Coach Koetting was actually there in Hereford as well for that one year. He was always real good to me, a good mentor, a role model,” Bushland High School football head coach Josh Reynolds said.

“He was truly one of my role models. Called him and just wanted to let him know just how appreciative I was of the role model he’s been to coaches like myself,” Amarillo High School football head coach Chad Dunnam said.

“Great person, probably the best coach in this area,” Tascosa High School football head coach Ken Plunk said.

“There probably hasn’t been any one person over the last 10 years of my life that’s had a bigger impact on me professionally and as a friend also,” Canadian High School defensive cordinator Andy Cavalier said.

What he’s accomplished on the field with Canadian is nothing short of legendary.

“What he meant to the Panhandle is just excellence, humbleness, kind of what we love about West Texas people. Three state titles. Only one other Texas Panhandle coach has ever done that, and that is the late great Blair Cherry,” Lance Lahnert said.

The winning will be remembered, but the friendships he’s formed along the way is perhaps more impactful and important than any championship he ever won.

