Amarillo Symphony to play 100th Anniversary Concert at Hodgetown

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony will celebrate the 100th season of the Panhandle’s only professional symphony with an outdoor concert at Hodgetown.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 26 and will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Hodgetown gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

The special anniversary show will be led by the Amarillo Symphony’s 18th music director, Maestro George Jackson. He was named as the music director for the Amarillo Symphony in July 2022 after a national search.

“The Amarillo Symphony is thrilled to kick off our 100th Anniversary Season at HODGETOWN,” said Larry Lang, executive director of the Amarillo Symphony. “We’re excited to work with Randall King, along with Eric Barry and the Opera Cowgirls, presenting a show that everyone will enjoy.”

The concert will also include a performance by Randall King, an up-and-coming country artist who recently released his major label debut album Shot Glass.

Jim Laughlin Quintet will entertain the crowd just after gates open for the evening shortly before the Symphony performance begins.

The Symphony concert will begin with a flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight and a rendition of the national anthem performed by Eric Barry. Barry will also sing some patriotic favorites and an opera classic.

The Opera Cowgirls will also perform at the concert.

“The Amarillo Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN Events are excited to once again partner with the Amarillo Symphony to host this concert at HODGETOWN,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “This year’s theme, headlined by country music superstar Randall King, along with Eric Barry, and the Opera Cowgirls will be the best concert yet of this series! We could not think of a better way to celebrate the Amarillo Symphony’s 100th year in Amarillo than this great show.”

General public tickets are on sale now.

Tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here. You can also purchase a ticket by calling (806) 803-9547.

