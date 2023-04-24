Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded

Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a...
Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a student wounded.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a student wounded.

The shooting happened on March 6 when police were called to the area of Northeast 24th and North Arthur on multiple shots fired. Police say a student at the tennis courts at Palo Duro High School was shot in the hand by a stray bullet.

The student was taken to an area hospital, but his injury was non-life threatening.

Amarillo police say they identified two people who were seen firing guns on March 6, leading to the shooting injry of the student on campus.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Elijah Aguilar and 18-year-old Lareque Carter.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crime Unit.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders worked all day on a recovery mission after officials say a man drove his car...
Officials: Recovery operation concludes, man found dead inside pickup
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
A Howardwick man has died after a rollover crash near Claude over the weekend.
Howardwick man killed in rollover crash near Claude
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
This picture shows WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag...
‘No-confidence’ vote concludes over West Texas A&M University president’s leadership

Latest News

The Faculty Senate at West Texas A&M University will be counting ballots tomorrow for the no...
WT Faculty Senate to count ballots Tuesday for no confidence vote on Walter Wendler
DPS officials arrested two people for drug charges after reportedly finding fentanyl during a...
DPS: 2 arrested after troopers find fentanyl during traffic stop in Oldham County
PSSI Food Safety Solutions, a cleaning service working with the JBS USA-Cactus facility, is...
Sanitation service with JBS Beef in Cactus laying off all employees
The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host grand opening for Senior Services