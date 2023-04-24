Amarillo police arrest 2 for shooting that left Palo Duro student wounded

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two people after shots fired near Palo Duro High School left a student wounded.

The shooting happened on March 6 when police were called to the area of Northeast 24th and North Arthur on multiple shots fired. Police say a student at the tennis courts at Palo Duro High School was shot in the hand by a stray bullet.

The student was taken to an area hospital, but his injury was non-life threatening.

Amarillo police say they identified two people who were seen firing guns on March 6, leading to the shooting injry of the student on campus.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Elijah Aguilar and 18-year-old Lareque Carter.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crime Unit.

