Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host grand opening for Senior Services

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Senior Services at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center Wednesday.(Amarillo Parks and Recreation)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Senior Services at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center Wednesday.

From 9:00 a.m. until Noon, staff will serve refreshments and provide tours of the entire Warford Activity Center.

Senior Services will begin providing programming in May and include dominos, board games, table tennis, cards, bingo, jigsaw puzzles and more.

A coffee and tea bar will be stationed in the commons area, where members can socialize, read and relax with their favorite drinks.

