Sod Poodles capture last win on the road in Springdale before returning to HODGETOWN

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles played a six-games series on the road this past week against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Soddies capped off the series with a win on Sunday afternoon, 6-2.

The series ended in a tie, 3-3.

The Sod Poodles will return to HODGETOWN this upcoming week for a six-game series against the Frisco Roughriders. Amarillo opened their 2023 season on the road in Frisco where they won the three-game series, 2-1.

