Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles capture last win on the road in Springdale before returning to HODGETOWN

Sod Poodles win Game 6 vs. Naturals
Sod Poodles win Game 6 vs. Naturals(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles played a six-games series on the road this past week against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Soddies capped off the series with a win on Sunday afternoon, 6-2.

The series ended in a tie, 3-3.

The Sod Poodles will return to HODGETOWN this upcoming week for a six-game series against the Frisco Roughriders. Amarillo opened their 2023 season on the road in Frisco where they won the three-game series, 2-1.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
This picture shows WTAMU students protesting after the university's president denounced drag...
‘No-confidence’ vote concludes over West Texas A&M University president’s leadership
Ruben on the Road: High Fidelity Records recaptures the nostalgia of past decades
Ruben on the Road: Amarillo record store recaptures the nostalgia of past decades
Wellington man sentenced to 25 years
Wellington man sentenced to 25 years for manufacturing drugs

Latest News

Coach Love 100th career win
Bushland baseball head coach Joel Love tabs 100th career win
Texas Tech Spring Game
Team Red Raider vs. Team Fearless in Texas Tech spring game
WT Linebacker JT Cavender
First spring season ends for West Texas A&M football’s new head coach Josh Lynn, now looking forward to fall
Canyon baseball head coach John Doan during the win against Hereford.
Canyon baseball moves to 6-1 in last seven games with win over Hereford