On and Off Showers for Several Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After temperatures cool down to near freezing Saturday night, highs on Sunday will likely be similar to Saturday, building into the mid to upper 50′s. Showers enter the region very early Sunday morning before moving out right around lunchtime, making way for a little bit of sunshine. The rain chance sticks around for a good portion of the week, although they will likely stay on the scattered side for the majority of this time frame. The best shot we may have at seeing a widespread soaking rain will be through the day on Wednesday.

