First spring season ends for West Texas A&M football’s new head coach Josh Lynn, now looking forward to fall

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - On Saturday morning, the West Texas A&M football team had their spring game. The game coming at the conclusion of the spring season that comprised of 14 practices. All of this under the new leadership of head coach Josh Lynn and the coaching staff he brought along with him.

“Those kids have bought in. We went into the weight room and there wasn’t people late, they went to work. When you start over and you start building a program sometimes that’s a lot of what you spend your time on and we didn’t have to do that with this group. That’s a sign, maybe the coaches before us did a nice job with these kids and it carried over into what we are seeing this spring,” West Texas A&M football head coach Josh Lynn said.

One key player that the Buffaloes graduated out was quarterback Nick Gerber. Gerber was a leader on and off the field for WT football, but now it’s his backup’s time to shine- Kyle Brown. The now sophomore spent a year watching Gerber from the sidelines and now he gets to fill the role of leading the offense.

“Me and Nick were really close, so it was really cool to back him, but I’m excited to be out here now and play some football. We (the offense) are going to be pretty balanced. I think we got real good running backs, a good line, and I think we got really good receivers. I think we are going to score a lot of points,” West Texas A&M quarterback Kyle Brown said.

“You know Kyle is bought in. He has gotten better each time he’s stepped out on the practice field. It’s really encouraging to see Kyle and what he did today,” Coach Lynn said.

Junior JT Cavender was a huge asset for the Buffs defensively last season. Cavender suffered an injury towards the end of the 2022 season, but now is back and better playing the sport he loves.

“I mean football has been my life for a long time now, and so to have that injury and to be able to be back and really not worry about it. I got a big brace on now, but other than that it feels good to be back. It’s good to play with my brothers that care about me and I care about them,” West Texas A&M linebacker JT Cavender said.

“I think everybody in West Texas football is happy to see him (Cavender) back out here. It’s good to get him healthy. He hasn’t lost much. He got out there and kind of picked up where he’s left off,” Coach Lynn said.

Now that the spring season has concluded, the Buffs are looking forward to welcoming in the incoming freshman class, and of course Saturday nights in the fall.

WT will open their season on the road at Western Colorado on September 2nd. They will open up at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on September 9th against Adams State.

