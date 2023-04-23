Bushland baseball head coach Joel Love tabs 100th career win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Bushland Falcon baseball team is on a role this season. They are 21-3 overall and still remain undefeated in district play. There is no one better to help lead this successful team than head coach Joel Love.

In the 15-1 win over River Toad on April 14th, Coach Love reach a huge milestone- his 100th career win. Coach Love is on his fifth season as head coach for the Falcons, but he credits this achievement to everyone around him, both coaches and players.

“It’s a big deal. You don’t want to make more out of it than it really is. I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of good baseball, and have had a really good staff surrounding me. Any job that you do, you are only as good as your help, and I don’t want to not get away with not giving credit where credit is due. The kids performed well. We hit the ball extremely well which lead to a lot of runs and us getting the 15-1 win which we were excited about,” Bushland High School baseball head coach Joel Love said.

With only two more regular season games left and a playoff run ahead of the Falcons, Coach Love says that he likes where the team is headed, but nothing is going to matter until they get to the postseason and do it.

Coach Love has recently announced this will be his last year with the Falcons. In his five years as head coach, he has certainly left his mark on Bushland baseball.

