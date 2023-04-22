Who's Hiring?
Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

