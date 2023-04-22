Cooler Days

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another shot of cooler air drops into the Panhandle early Saturday. Highs will be well below average through the weekend, with much of the day in the 40s on Sunday. Early morning temperatures will approach freezing Sunday morning. Starting early Sunday morning a series of weak disturbances will bring chances for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the middle of next week. Rain chances will come and go and temperatures will remain below average until the end of next week.

