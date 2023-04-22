A Cool and Damp Next Few Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a rather cloudy and cool Saturday, that theme looks to stick around for the night tonight, lows dipping into the low to mid 30′s with showers developing as well. The showers look to be mainly confined to the south for both tonight and the first half of the day tomorrow before all the rain clears out for the second half of our Sunday. Highs tomorrow will likely be similar to today, building into the low to mid 50′s. The rain chance sticks around for a good portion of the week, although they will likely stay on the scattered side for the majority of this time frame. The best shot we may have at seeing a widespread soaking rain will be through the day on Wednesday.

