Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon baseball moves to 6-1 in last seven games with win over Hereford

VIDEO: Canyon moves to 6-1 in last seven games with win over Hereford
By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon took down Hereford 6-4 on Friday at home.

It was a four-run fifth inning for the Eagles that turned the game around and helped them come out on top.

The win puts them two games ahead of Pampa and West Plains for the second seed in the district standings.

Meanwhile, Hereford continues to fall back in the district standings. With four losses in the last five games, the Whitefaces are now outside of the playoff picture in the district standings. They now sit one game behind West Plains and Pampa, the current third and fourth seed.

However, all hope is not lost for the Whitefaces with two games to go. West Plains and Hereford have to play each other next Tuesday which opens the door for Hereford to get back into the hunt. Additionally, Pampa will have to end the season with a matchup against a Randall Raiders team that is currently undefeated in district play.

Meanwhile, Hereford’s schedule finally lightens up with matchups against Borger and Perryton. Those two teams are currently at the bottom of the district standings.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit and the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team worked...
Amarillo SWAT team and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit arrest teen during search warrant
Joel Marquez and Corrina Ramos
Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022
The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
Amarillo Police Department confirms missing teen has been found
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

West Plains slugger Desi Hernandez celebrates after two-run homer in first inning.
Borger softball wins offensive showcase against West Plains 15-11
Amarillo High's Cannon Davis celebrates with team after scoring against Tascosa.
Amarillo High baseball takes down Tascosa at Hodgetown
If you missed today’s interviews with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca
Jason Patrick, Tascosa Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Jason Patrick, Tascosa Baseball Head Coach