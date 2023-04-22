Canyon baseball moves to 6-1 in last seven games with win over Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon took down Hereford 6-4 on Friday at home.

It was a four-run fifth inning for the Eagles that turned the game around and helped them come out on top.

The win puts them two games ahead of Pampa and West Plains for the second seed in the district standings.

Meanwhile, Hereford continues to fall back in the district standings. With four losses in the last five games, the Whitefaces are now outside of the playoff picture in the district standings. They now sit one game behind West Plains and Pampa, the current third and fourth seed.

However, all hope is not lost for the Whitefaces with two games to go. West Plains and Hereford have to play each other next Tuesday which opens the door for Hereford to get back into the hunt. Additionally, Pampa will have to end the season with a matchup against a Randall Raiders team that is currently undefeated in district play.

Meanwhile, Hereford’s schedule finally lightens up with matchups against Borger and Perryton. Those two teams are currently at the bottom of the district standings.

