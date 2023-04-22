Who's Hiring?
Borger softball wins offensive showcase against West Plains 15-11

By KJ Doyle
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Lady Bulldogs took down West Plains on the road on Friday 15-11.

It was an offensive showcase from both sides, but the highlights didn’t stop there. Borger’s Kynlee Mitchell made one of the plays of the day with a spectacular diving grab from her first base position.

Desi Hernandez also had a big day which featured a two-run home run in the bottom of the first that had West Plains out in front.

Ultimately, it was Borger coming away with the win, finishing the season with a 7-7 district record.

