Amarillo High baseball takes down Tascosa at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down Tascosa at Hodgetown on Friday night.

The Rebels tied it up early on a throwing error from the Sandies shortstop, but Amarillo High dominated from there.

There was a controversial call at home plate while the game was tied at one that allowed the Sandies to get the winning run. Tascosa felt they were able to get the tag at home before the run scored thanks to a beautiful throw from Colton Fulton. However, the run counted and Amarillo High road that momentum to victory.

The Rebels end the season with a 3-9 district record and will need some help next week while they’re off to get into the playoffs. Tascosa will need Palo Duro to win both games against Caprock to secure a postseason berth.

The Amarillo High Sandies will face off against current two seed Plainview hoping to secure an outright district title.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.