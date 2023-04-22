Amarillo Area Foundation awarded $1.1 million in grants to local organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Monday, the Amarillo Area Foundation announced a combined $1.1 million in grants to local organizations.

These grants were awarded in the first Discretionary Grant Cycle of 2023.

A total of $1,117,276 was granted to the following organizations:

$25,000 to support the Summer Teacher Externship Program

$83,000 to support the expansion of the Workforce Education programs

$114,270 to the City of Friona to support the creation of daycare services

$120,000 to support a food asset and insecurity mapping project

$275,000 to Faith City Mission to support the Emergency Shelter Addition for homeless women and children

$500,000 to Kids Inc. to support phase one of the Rockrose Sports Park Outdoor Complex

The Amarillo Area Foundation says these organizations have worked hard and have shown meaningful work in the community, improving the quality of life for Panhandle residents.

