West Texas A&M University students join Project Clean Up efforts

West Texas A&M University doesn’t have classes on Friday, so a group of students from Rogers...
West Texas A&M University doesn’t have classes on Friday, so a group of students from Rogers Lead WT were out at the San Jacinto neighborhood to help with Project Clean Up.(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University doesn’t have classes on Friday, so a group of students from Rogers Lead WT were out at the San Jacinto neighborhood to help with Project Clean Up.

Over ten members from the organization went out and gathered everything from small debris to large furniture and more to load into area roll offs.

“Although this is something that we have to do, it’s also something that we get to do, so I think that’s just important to remember when we’re out here cleaning. It’s something that we’re able to do to come out here and to just be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” says Rogers Lead WT Member, Hannah Holt.

Along with other partners including Fuller & Sons and GEM Technologies, students also helped clean up the west downtown area of Amarillo.

“I honestly love what this has been able to do for us and not even like the community around us, just people have better alleyways and walkways and just it feels good to be a part of something that, we just go through the days of like not understanding how other people live and this is a way to help others,” says Alessandra Rendon, Member of Rogers Lead WT.

Students say this experience has helped open their eyes and pushes them to better leaders in our area.

If you would like to be part of Project Clean Up or nominate an area that needs to be cleaned, click here.

