Wellington man sentenced to 25 years for manufacturing drugs

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLINGTON, Texas (KFDA) - A Wellington man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to the Office of the 100th Judicial District, 62-year-old Victor Abrego was sentenced for the first degree felony offense of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

On July 20, 2020, Abrego was arrested and was placed on five years probation on July 27, 2022.

The release says the state filed a motion asking the Court to revoke Abrego’s probation on January 20, claiming three violations of community supervision.

He pleaded true to all violations.

Abrego was also ordered to pay the remaining $500 fine and $376 in court costs.

“We are expelling these meth-dealers and -users alike, from our small communities in the 100th District as fast as we can,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle. “If you are selling, making or just using methamphetamine, either leave voluntarily or end up in prison, those are your only choices.”

