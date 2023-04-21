Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca

If you missed today’s interviews with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca on the Sports...
If you missed today’s interviews with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jason Patrick, Tascosa Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Patrick about their game today against Amarillo High at Hodgetown, how the players feel about playing there and more!

Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Reynolds about how the search for coaches is looking, how did the idea of playing at Hodgetown came together and more!

Ray Baca, Canyon Track Coach:

We chat with Coach Baca about all the events that they finished 1st place in yesterday, how impressive their performance was and what it means to the team, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit and the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team worked...
Amarillo SWAT team and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit arrest teen during search warrant
The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
Amarillo Police Department confirms missing teen has been found
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

Latest News

Jason Patrick, Tascosa Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Jason Patrick, Tascosa Baseball Head Coach
Ray Baca, Canyon Track Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Ray Baca, Canyon Track Coach
Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach
If you missed today’s interviews with Bryce Jarvis, Brooklyn Hall and Chad Dunnam on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Bryce Jarvis, Brooklyn Hall, and Rylee Robinson