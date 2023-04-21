SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jason Patrick, Josh Reynolds and Ray Baca on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jason Patrick, Tascosa Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Patrick about their game today against Amarillo High at Hodgetown, how the players feel about playing there and more!

Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Reynolds about how the search for coaches is looking, how did the idea of playing at Hodgetown came together and more!

Ray Baca, Canyon Track Coach:

We chat with Coach Baca about all the events that they finished 1st place in yesterday, how impressive their performance was and what it means to the team, and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.