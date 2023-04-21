Sod Poodles late inning magic leads to 3-2 win over Naturals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles took down the Naturals on Thursday night 3-2 in 10 innings.

With the team trailing 1-0 entering the 9th inning, it looked like the Sod Poodles may be shutout just one night after they were the ones shutting out the Naturals. However, some shaky pitching from Northwest Arkansas loaded the bases for the Sod Poodles and gave them one last golden chance to steal the game.

With a full count and two outs, Tristin English grounded one by the Naturals first baseman, bringing around two runs and giving the Sod Poodles the lead.

However, that 2-1 lead wouldn’t stand.

Naturals third baseman Jimmy Govern launched a solo shot into the seats in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

In extras, it was AJ Vukovich coming up clutch for Amarillo. The highly rated prospect ripped a double into left and restored the Sod Poodles lead. This time, they held onto it in the bottom half of the inning and came away victorious.

The Sod Poodles move to 7-5 on the season and have taken two of three so far in the series against the Naturals. They face off again on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.