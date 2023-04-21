Ruben on the Road: Amarillo record store recaptures the nostalgia of past decades

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo record store is capturing the nostalgia of the good ole’ days while giving a taste of something new in this week’s edition of Ruben on the Road.

“High Fidelity Records is kind of one of my dreams come true. You know, it’s like, I’ve always wanted to recreate the record stores of the 70s and 80s, the kind of places that I used to hang out, you know, as a kid. And I think I’ve done that,” said Ray Wilson, owner of High Fidelity Vinyl Records, which is located at 2818 SW 6th Ave.

He said some of the customers that are teenagers and young adults get blown away when they enter the store.

“This is all new to them. I’ve had a lot of, you know, younger people come in, and they’ve never set foot in a record store ever and they just fall in love with the place.”

For others who walk into the record store, it brings back memories of the past, Wilson said.

“It’s very nostalgic for them. I think I’ve kind of done my job as far as recreating kind of the old school record store. So they really appreciate that,” Wilson said.

With this day and age, music is digital.

“We’ve grown accustomed to thinking that, you know, every band, every song, it’s going to be out there on Spotify or on Apple or whatever. And the truth is that it’s not, there’s as much recorded music not digital as there is that is digital,” Wilson said.

Wilson said there’s some music that isn’t digital.

“So when you go to a record store and support your local record store, not only are you able to listen to some things that you are very accustomed listening to digitally, but you’re going to find things that you’ve never heard before,” Wilson said.

