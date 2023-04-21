Who's Hiring?
Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosting National Take Back Initiative in Santa Fe building

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is going to be at the Santa Fe Building for National Take Back Initiative Day.

The National Take Back Initiative looks to provide a safe and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating about the abuse of medications.

Potter County is asking to please bring expired or unused medication to the Santa Fe Building on Polk street. They are also asking to not bring aerosols or anything containing needles.

The event is on Saturday April 22, starting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

