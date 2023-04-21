Who's Hiring?
Police warn drivers of concrete spillage on U.S. 87 coming into Canyon

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving into Canyon on U.S. 87 due to concrete spillage.
Drivers are asked to use caution when driving into Canyon on U.S. 87 due to concrete spillage.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Police Department is warning drivers of a concrete spillage on southbound U.S. 87.

The concrete spilled Friday morning on U.S. 87 southbound between Hunsley Road and Russell Long Boulevard, Canyon Police Department said.

Police, city street crews and Texas Department of Transportation are working to clear the concrete.

Drivers are asked to use caution and to reduce their speed when coming into town.

