Police warn drivers of concrete spillage on U.S. 87 coming into Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Police Department is warning drivers of a concrete spillage on southbound U.S. 87.

The concrete spilled Friday morning on U.S. 87 southbound between Hunsley Road and Russell Long Boulevard, Canyon Police Department said.

Police, city street crews and Texas Department of Transportation are working to clear the concrete.

Drivers are asked to use caution and to reduce their speed when coming into town.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.