Panhandle Community Services hosting walk-in event to apply for state benefits

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting an open application day for assistance with state benefits applications.

Those interested will receive walk-in application assistance for state benefits such as:

  • SNAP
  • TANF
  • Medicaid
  • CHIP
  • Marketplace Health Insurance
  • Healthy Texas Women

Premium tax credits will also be available and there will be members who speak Spanish.

The walk-in event will be on Tuesday April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Panhandle Community Services center near south Lipscomb street.

