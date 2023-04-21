Panhandle Community Services hosting walk-in event to apply for state benefits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting an open application day for assistance with state benefits applications.

Those interested will receive walk-in application assistance for state benefits such as:

SNAP

TANF

Medicaid

CHIP

Marketplace Health Insurance

Healthy Texas Women

Premium tax credits will also be available and there will be members who speak Spanish.

The walk-in event will be on Tuesday April 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Panhandle Community Services center near south Lipscomb street.

Panhandle Community Services is hosting an open application day for assistance with state benefits applications. (Source: Panhandle Community Services)

