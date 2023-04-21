Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New state laws generated rise in school book bans, advocacy group says

FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.
FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.(Source: CNN/KPTV/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Book bans are on the rise as the public school year draws to a close, and one report says nearly a third of them are a direct result of new, restrictive state laws.

PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, wrote Thursday that 874 titles were banned in the second half of 2022.

The most bans are in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.

The most targeted books addressed ideas of self-discovery, racism and gender identity.

Some politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismiss the increase as a hoax, but the PEN America CEO argues that constituents are not fooled.

The report also acknowledges that the closing of entire school libraries indicates that the true scale of book censorship could be even worse than it appears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit and the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team worked...
Amarillo SWAT team and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit arrest teen during search warrant
The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
Amarillo Police Department confirms missing teen has been found
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

Latest News

12-year-old dies in Hartford
12-year-old girl dies following drive-by shooting in Connecticut
Charges against Alec Baldwin are expected to be dropped on Friday.
Alec Baldwin's charges to be dropped in 'Rust' shooting
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Once-a-week nightmare: US mass killings on a record pace
12-year-old dies in Hartford
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl dies following Hartford shooting
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Elon Musk’s Twitter drops government-funded media labels