Multiple organizations partnered with United Way of Amarillo and Canyon for Day of Caring

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple organizations teamed up with the United Way for their Day of Caring, working on multiple community projects.

Day of Caring is a community wide event, connecting hundreds of volunteers and nonprofit organizations throughout Amarillo and Canyon, excellent opportunity for volunteers to give back.

Organizations that helped United Way include:

Amarillo College

Xcel Energy

Affiliated Foods

PAK A SAK

Plains Dairy

Tyson Foods

Edward Jones

Youngblood’s Café

United Supermarkets

This event began today April 21, at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Life Church on Canyon Drive.

Volunteers completed over 20 projects today that involved building ramps, painting, planting gardens and building a house in Amarillo and Canyon.

For more information about Day of Caring, call (806) 376-6359.

