Multiple organizations partnered with United Way of Amarillo and Canyon for Day of Caring

Multiple organizations teamed up with the United Way for their Day of Caring, working on...
Multiple organizations teamed up with the United Way for their Day of Caring, working on multiple community projects.(United Way of Amarillo & Canyon)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple organizations teamed up with the United Way for their Day of Caring, working on multiple community projects.

Day of Caring is a community wide event, connecting hundreds of volunteers and nonprofit organizations throughout Amarillo and Canyon, excellent opportunity for volunteers to give back.

Organizations that helped United Way include:

  • Amarillo College
  • Xcel Energy
  • Affiliated Foods
  • PAK A SAK
  • Plains Dairy
  • Tyson Foods
  • Edward Jones
  • Youngblood’s Café
  • United Supermarkets

This event began today April 21, at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Life Church on Canyon Drive.

Volunteers completed over 20 projects today that involved building ramps, painting, planting gardens and building a house in Amarillo and Canyon.

For more information about Day of Caring, call (806) 376-6359.

