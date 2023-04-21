Multiple organizations partnered with United Way of Amarillo and Canyon for Day of Caring
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple organizations teamed up with the United Way for their Day of Caring, working on multiple community projects.
Day of Caring is a community wide event, connecting hundreds of volunteers and nonprofit organizations throughout Amarillo and Canyon, excellent opportunity for volunteers to give back.
Organizations that helped United Way include:
- Amarillo College
- Xcel Energy
- Affiliated Foods
- PAK A SAK
- Plains Dairy
- Tyson Foods
- Edward Jones
- Youngblood’s Café
- United Supermarkets
This event began today April 21, at 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Life Church on Canyon Drive.
Volunteers completed over 20 projects today that involved building ramps, painting, planting gardens and building a house in Amarillo and Canyon.
For more information about Day of Caring, call (806) 376-6359.
