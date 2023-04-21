More Earth Day celebration events happening this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple organizations will be celebrating Earth Day on Saturday in a unique way!

The Amarillo West Rotary Club will be hosting the Great Ping Pong Ball Drop Fundraiser and Park Cleanup Project on Saturday at the Memorial Park-Gazebo area.

The event will be at 10 a.m. and the ball drop will be at 11:30 a.m. to help keep Amarillo clean.

Clean-up supplies will be provided.

Market Street has teamed up with Wolflin Elementary students to send an Earth Day message through art work.

The student’s bags will be distributed to guests on Earth Day at Market Street at S. Georgia.

To find out what else will be happening for Earth Day celebrations, click here.

