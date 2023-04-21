Who's Hiring?
Moore County Hospital District helps prevent nursing shortage through educational program

Since 2017, The Moore County Health Foundation has provided nearly 300 scholarships from Frank Phillips and Amarillo College.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Since 2017, The Moore County Health Foundation has provided nearly 300 scholarships from Frank Phillips and Amarillo College.

The program is called the Rural Nursing Educational Consortium.

Officials with the Moore County Hospital say the program continues to grow with more nursing school graduates who are taking advantage of the program.

“Not only are we providing nurses, but we’re keeping Moore County residents here in Moore County at high paying jobs. So it’s a win-win all around,” said Kathie Fuston, director of human resources at Moore County Hospital District.

Fuston says The Moore County Hospital District has a low turnover rate with nursing looking to stay long term.

The program provides nurses not only for this hospital district, but other industries such as JBS, Valero, and local physicians.

RN and LVN programs are taught at the Moore County campus at Amarillo College and people can earn their degrees in two years.

”My job as the ADN instructor is to take LVN’s in their transition year. I have the opportunity to walk them all the way to graduation. We complete our clinicals at Moore County Hospital District, the clinics with the school district and hospice settings in this fully staffed and wonderful hospital district,” said Annawynn Drury, RNEC ADN instructor for Amarillo College.

Registration has opened for the program. To apply, click here.

