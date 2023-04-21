Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man sentenced to 70 years for stabbing Lubbock sheriff’s deputies

Miko Butler
Miko Butler(LSO)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after stabbing two sheriff’s deputies in 2020.

Miko Butler, 31, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

On the evening of June 20, 2020, a sheriff’s deputy was working as security for the Walmart at Quaker Avenue and South Loop 289. The deputy approached a suspected shoplifter walking out of the Garden Department with a set of tools. The suspect was later identified as Butler.

The deputy told Butler to stop several times. A second deputy arrived and the two officers attempted to take Butler into custody. Butler struggled with officers, pulled out a knife and stabbed both of them. He then ran away from the scene.

Nearby onlookers and another sheriff’s deputy arrived to help the injured officers. They were both sent to UMC for treatment.

Police and LCSO are searching for the suspect, described as a black male, around 5′8 wearing a...
Police and LCSO are searching for the suspect, described as a black male, around 5′8 wearing a Gray shirt, black pants. The suspect was last seen running Northbound across South Loop.

After a manhunt spanning several hours, Butler was taken into custody using a K-9 unit. His grandmother identified him for authorities, noting he was wearing a shirt she bought him. He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his dog bite and then transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was held on a $300,000 bond.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 70 years per aggravated assault charge. However, he will serve both sentences at the same time, making his total prison time 70 years.

He must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grandmother identifies suspect in Walmart stabbing of Lubbock deputies

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit and the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team worked...
Amarillo SWAT team and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit arrest teen during search warrant
The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
Amarillo Police Department confirms missing teen has been found
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

Latest News

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving into Canyon on U.S. 87 due to concrete spillage.
Police warn drivers of concrete spillage on U.S. 87 coming into Canyon
Early voting across the Panhandle will be starting on Monday, April 24.
Early voting locations provided for Randall and Potter counties
Earth Day generic
More Earth Day celebration events happening this Saturday
The weather in California over the past several years has simply been disastrous. It has been...
GOOD NEWS: Wildflowers sweep across California after years of drought