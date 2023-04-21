Who's Hiring?
Enjoy the Last Day of Warm Temps Today

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be fairly similar to yesterday, with highs building into the upper 60′s and low 70′s after a bit of a chilly morning, with relatively calm winds and partly cloudy skies. Things cool down going into the weekend, where highs on Saturday look to be in the 50′s, and maybe not getting out of the 40′s on Sunday. The good news is, however, that some showers will likely move into the area Sunday (the southern half of the region will see the best chance for those showers). Not only that, but the chance for showers, as of right now, looks to stick around all the way through the day on Wednesday. It won’t be a constant rain over those four days, but chances are good that a lot of people will at least see a measurable amount of rain over the next several days.

