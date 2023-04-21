Early voting locations provided for Randall and Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting across the Panhandle will be starting on Monday, April 24.

Races to be decided vary by community but will include city, school board trustees and Amarillo College board of regents.

Pampa, Dalhart and Highland Park school districts have bonds on their ballots.

Pampa ISD has two plans. $62 million for a farm complex, security, and busses $68 million for career center and elementary addition.

Dalhart ISD has a $50 million bond for new intermediate school, athletic field improvement and other renovations.

Highland Park ISD has two questions. $129 million for the career center, new elementary, athletic fields, security and busses. $1 million for instructional technology.

Election Day is May 6.

Below are the early voting locations in Potter County:

Santa Fe Building (Main)

First Floor, Ticket Office - 900 S. Polk St. Amarillo, TX 79101

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd. Amarillo, TX 79102

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tri-State Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibit Hall - 3301 SE 10th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79104

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Rm - 1111 N. Buchanan St. Amarillo, TX 79107

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library

Meeting Room - 6100 SW 9th Ave. Amarillo, TX 79106

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Below are the early voting locations for Randall County:

Randall County Election Administration Office (Main)

1604 5th Ave Canyon, TX 79015

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western Amarillo, TX 79110

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th Amarillo, TX 79103

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd Canyon TX, 79015

April 24, 2023 – April 28, 2023 (Monday-Friday) 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

May 1 and May 2, 2023 (Monday & Tuesday) 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library, will not be a place for early voting, as previously printed.

