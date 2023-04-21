Big Changes Coming

We’ve already seen one cold front push through the area, but the next one brings some changes with it! Heading into early Saturday, another cold front will push through, dropping morning temperatures into the 30°s, clouding us over, and therefore dropping highs down into the 50°s. The cooler air stays put with cloudy skies for the next several days. It is worth noting, that overnight cloud cover could insulate us just enough to keep overnight lows above freezing. Incoming moisture transport from the Gulf of Mexico could meet upper-level flow that could trigger shower chances from Sunday morning all the way through next Thursday! This is a bit of a tricky system, so exact totals and placement of showers is something we anticipate changing on a near daily basis, so keep it locked to Newschannel10 for the latest!

