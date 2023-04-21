Amarillo Wranglers make NAHL Playoffs after improbable win streak
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers were 10 points back from the last spot in the playoffs with nine games to go, meaning even if they won all nine remaining games, the New Mexico Ice Wolves couldn’t win more than three games for Amarillo to qualify for the postseason.
One month later, and that is exactly what happened.
The Ice Wolves went 3-5-1 over the course of their final nine games, while the Wranglers went on an absolute tear, outscoring their opponents 43-11 in nine straight wins. However, their success on the ice is just the fruit of their bonds off the ice.
It’s only the Wranglers’ second season, but they never had any intention of waiting for wins.
The Wranglers will begin the playoffs in the same ice rink, with the same team they started their win streak against over a month ago: the Oklahoma Warriors.
The first game is scheduled to start on Friday at 7:15 p.m. in Oklahoma City at Blazers Ice Centre, with the second game at the same time on Saturday. Then, they’ll return for two home playoff games on April 28th and 29th at the Budweiser Bull Pen at the Amarillo Civic Center. Those games will also be at 7:15 p.m.
