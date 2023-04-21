Amarillo Wranglers make NAHL Playoffs after improbable win streak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers were 10 points back from the last spot in the playoffs with nine games to go, meaning even if they won all nine remaining games, the New Mexico Ice Wolves couldn’t win more than three games for Amarillo to qualify for the postseason.

One month later, and that is exactly what happened.

A lot of guys were just like... no one thought we were going to make it. After that fourth win, I think it was in Corpus [Christi], everyone started to have that belief that we could go all the way for this thing.

The Ice Wolves went 3-5-1 over the course of their final nine games, while the Wranglers went on an absolute tear, outscoring their opponents 43-11 in nine straight wins. However, their success on the ice is just the fruit of their bonds off the ice.

Time really helped with everyone here. We’ve all had so much time together, we’ve been here since, what, early August I think? [We’re a] super, super close group. It’s a really big thing for us to build a good culture, so everyone loves each other, everyone works for each other. That’s just really helped us with our success lately.

It’s only the Wranglers’ second season, but they never had any intention of waiting for wins.

The goal last year, when we got the organization, was to win early. That’s not always easy to do. Our division and our league are so much more competitive than they were five, ten years [ago]. Now, every team is good. I think it all starts with doing things the right way and for the right reasons. We’re here to move kids onto college, we’re here to provide fun family entertainment for the fans in Amarillo. You do things, you serve the community and you give back, and it all falls into place for the right reasons.

The Wranglers will begin the playoffs in the same ice rink, with the same team they started their win streak against over a month ago: the Oklahoma Warriors.

The first game is scheduled to start on Friday at 7:15 p.m. in Oklahoma City at Blazers Ice Centre, with the second game at the same time on Saturday. Then, they’ll return for two home playoff games on April 28th and 29th at the Budweiser Bull Pen at the Amarillo Civic Center. Those games will also be at 7:15 p.m.

