Amarillo Police Department searching for missing teen

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

According to officials, 13-year-old Athena Gonzalez was last seen leaving school in the area of Tee Anchor Boulevard, near I-40.

Gonzales was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, baggy jeans and white shoes. She also has dark hair with purple highlights.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to called Amarillo Emergency Communications Center at (806) 378-3038.

