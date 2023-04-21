AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

According to officials, 13-year-old Athena Gonzalez was last seen leaving school in the area of Tee Anchor Boulevard, near I-40.

Gonzales was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, baggy jeans and white shoes. She also has dark hair with purple highlights.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to called Amarillo Emergency Communications Center at (806) 378-3038.

Amarillo Police Department searching for missing teen (Source: Amarillo Police Department)

