Amarillo police arrest 2 more on capital murder warrants for deadly shooting in January 2022

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two more suspects were arrested on capital murder warrants related to a deadly shooting that happened on North Williams Street in January.

Amarillo Police Department said 37-year-old Joel Marquez and 25-year-old Corrina Ramos were booked into Potter County jail for their capital murder warrants.

On Feb. 9 2022, police arrested 20-year-old Jaicelyn Morgan Anzualdua on a murder charge in the death of 36-year-old Jeremie Ray Gomez.

The case had remained under investigation. Yesterday, APD homicide detectives obtained the warrants for Marquez and Ramos.

Detectives arrested Marquez at Southwest 10th Avenue and Bryan Street, and Ramos was arrested in the area of Wabash Street and Cornell Street.

