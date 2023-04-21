Abree Winfrey and Nathan Baker shine in 4A area track meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 3-4A & 4-4A Area Track and Field Championships was held at West Texas A&M on Thursday.

Canyon (Girls: 197 points, Boys: 117) and Randall (Girls: 120, Boys: 91) each finished first and second, respectively, at the meet for both boys and girls competitions.

Randall’s Nathan Baker finished off the boys 400-meter men’s relay for the Raiders, helping them secure first place with a time of 42.53 seconds. Monahans finished closely behind in second with a time of 42.68.

Baker, Collin Miller, Shaquorie Butler, and Tryston Sanchez were the relay runners for Randall in the race that got it done.

Baker’s day didn’t end there. He then hit the track for the boys 100-meter and came away with another first place finish with a time of 11.05 seconds.

In the girls100-meter hurdles, it was Hereford track and volleyball star Nickilah Whatley coming away with the win at 16.03 seconds to take gold.

The star of the day was, as expected, Kansas commit Abree Winfrey.

In the girls 800 meter, Winfrey came out on top with a time of 2:14.06.

Winfrey’s Canyon teammates Addyson Bristow (2:14.70) and Avery Brown (2:24.61) finished in second and fourth right behind her, all three qualifying for regionals in Lubbock.

Bristow, who also had a dominant showing at the meet, took home first in the women’s 400 meter with a time of 58.16 seconds.

Winfrey then followed that up with a win in the 300-meter hurdle (44.93) to get another gold with Randall’s Tenera Gray (45.55) finishing in second and Canyon teammate Brooklyn Kinsey (46.98) finishing in third.

Then, Winfrey along with teammates Brooklyn Kinsey, Addyson Bristow, and Megan Pullen finished first in the girls 1600-meter relay (3:57.85).

The regional meet will be next week in Lubbock at Lowrey Field. Click here for full results.

