Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 90-year-old woman was flown to Lubbock after a deadly crash in Ector County. A passing train also struck a truck involved in the crash.

On Wednesday just after 8:15 a.m., DPS troopers were called to Murphy Street and Business 20 in Ector County.

A minivan driven by 86-year-old John Edward Grube was heading east on Murphy Street, according to a DPS report. Kay Clemens Pries, 90, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The minivan reportedly tried to turn left onto Business 20 and drove into the path of a truck pulling a trailer. The two vehicles collided in the roadway. Grube died in the crash and Pries was seriously injured. She was flown to UMC for treatment.

After the crash, the truck came to a stop on top of nearby train tracks.

Video taken at the scene shows a passing train crashing into the truck. The driver had exited the vehicle before the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water...
Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The Another Chance House organization is hosting an open house event for the community to tour...
Another Chance House hosting open house for expanded veteran home with BBQ lunch and live music
The Amarillo Downton Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser with all you can eat pancakes, along...
Amarillo Downtown Lions Club hosting all you can eat pancake fundraiser with annual car show
The Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB will be hosting the first airshow since 2018.
Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB hosting first airshow since 2018
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE