Woman almost faints after seeing $1 million prize

Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in southeastern North Carolina nearly fainted after winning $1 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Eunice Brown told officials with the NC Education Lottery that she “had to come back down to earth” after her $30 scratch-off purchase landed her a win, adding that she “really did feel numb.”

She called her son right away to tell him the news.

“My son said, ‘I don’t mean no disrespect, but you’re lying,’” she said. “I had to send him a picture to convince him.”

Brown got lucky at the same store where she bought the lottery ticket about a year ago when she won $5,000 on a different scratch-off ticket. Her $1 million win, however, was a little more difficult to process.

“I looked at the ticket and didn’t believe it,” she said. “Like I could see it, but just couldn’t believe it.”

Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.

She plans to use the winnings to pay bills and share some with her family.

