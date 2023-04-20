Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB hosting first airshow since 2018

The Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB will be hosting the first airshow since 2018.
The Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB will be hosting the first airshow since 2018.(Source: Cannon Air Force Base)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB will be hosting their first airshow since 2018.

The air show will be on Saturday, April 22, the main gates open at 9 a.m. and the Aerial performance starts at 12 p.m.

The public needs to be off base by 5 p.m.

Wings Over Cannon will feature an entire hangar dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and innovation.

“Cannon Force” will host Cannon Thunder, a car show, that will feature over 40 classic, sport and unique vehicles.

There will be a kid’s Zone filled with activities such as a bouncy house and games available for entertainment and recreation.

Tickets will be on sale day of the airshow with a day pass for $10 or a single entry pass for $5.

VIP tickets are available for $100 which include priority seating, catered lunch, complimentary snacks, beverages and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water...
Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The Another Chance House organization is hosting an open house event for the community to tour...
Another Chance House hosting open house for expanded veteran home with BBQ lunch and live music
The Amarillo Downton Lions Club is hosting a fundraiser with all you can eat pancakes, along...
Amarillo Downtown Lions Club hosting all you can eat pancake fundraiser with annual car show
Train crash in Ector County
Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE