Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB hosting first airshow since 2018
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Wings Over Cannon and Cannon AFB will be hosting their first airshow since 2018.
The air show will be on Saturday, April 22, the main gates open at 9 a.m. and the Aerial performance starts at 12 p.m.
The public needs to be off base by 5 p.m.
Wings Over Cannon will feature an entire hangar dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and innovation.
“Cannon Force” will host Cannon Thunder, a car show, that will feature over 40 classic, sport and unique vehicles.
There will be a kid’s Zone filled with activities such as a bouncy house and games available for entertainment and recreation.
Tickets will be on sale day of the airshow with a day pass for $10 or a single entry pass for $5.
VIP tickets are available for $100 which include priority seating, catered lunch, complimentary snacks, beverages and more.
