West Texas A&M Buffs gear up for spring game

WT Spring Game
WT Spring Game(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This Saturday morning, the West Texas A&M Buffs are set to play their spring game. This will be the first spring game under WT’s new head coach, Josh Lynn.

Coach Lynn took over the football program back in December coming from the University of Nebraska-Kearney where is was head coach for six seasons.

Lynn brought along a whole new coaching staff to help aid in the turn around of this program.

After having 14 practices with his squad this spring, the spring game will allow Coach Lynn and his staff to see where the team is at and where improvements need to be made before hitting the field this fall.

“We are going to keep it real simple of both sides of the ball so guys can fly around and play football. It’s good to get out there, it’s good to get in a game type situation. It’s good to be able to tackle runningbacks, and chase around quarterbacks on the field, and I think that’s the most exciting thing,” West Texas A&M Head Coach Josh Lynn said.

Along with the team now, Coach Lynn will welcome 32 incoming freshmen this fall, and that number will continue to grow as the Buffs are still in the recruiting process.

The spring game will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bain-Schaffer Buffalo Stadium.

West Texas A&M will open the fall season September 2nd on the road at Western Colorado. The first home game will be September 9th against Adams State.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

