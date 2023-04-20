WATCH LIVE: WT to feature Theodore Waddell in Distinguished Lecture Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will feature world-renowned western artist Theodore Waddell in this evening’s Distinguished Lecture Series event.

Theodore Waddell will present “Cheatgrass Dreams” at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the event. You can view that here on the website.

