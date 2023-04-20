Texas High School Coaches Association hosts ‘A Seat at the Table’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Wednesday evening, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) held “A Seat at the Table,’ at the AmTech Career Academy. The goal being to empower women’s coaches, allowing them to bring their ideas and provide input in the discussion to continue to advance high school athletics.

“It’s to give our coaches, our female coaches, not just in the state but for sure in this area, somewhere where they can find some support and find some tools in how they can become successful coaches. We know that if they’re successful coaches, and they have those tools, then they are going to be better coaches for their athletes,” Libby Pacheco, THSCA Education Foundation C.O.O., said.

Women coaches have not always felt heard, which is why these conversations and meetings are so important.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the female coaches in our area to get together and just collaborate on what’s going on in our community and what’s going on in our programs, and in our world. Just get to bounce ideas off of each other and what’s working well on one campus, and I can pull ideas from other people. Just to be able to sit in a room with other females and see that they are maybe struggling or handling the same issues that we are, or we are on the right path of doing something well. I just think it’s a great opportunity for us to get together, and have our voices heard,” Branda Morales, Caprock High School volleyball head coach, said.

“I think anytime coaches can just get together and talk and brainstorm is great. This is an awesome network of people, and just to be able to support each other. They are talking about wanting more women in coaching, and for me specifically that is one of my passions, that’s one of my whys for what I do now. I just want girls to know that they can do a good job coming and being coaches, and influencing younger women,” Brooke Walthall, Randall High School girls basketball head coach, said.

The need for women coaches is high, but so is motivating and encouraging the ones we have, and that is THSCA’s goal.

“As an association we are really starting to reach out to females for the first time in about the last three or four years. We know there’s a need, especially in this Amarillo area,” Pacheco said.

