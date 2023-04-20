Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Bryce Jarvis, Brooklyn Hall, and Chad Dunnam

If you missed today’s interviews with Bryce Jarvis, Brooklyn Hall and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Bryce Jarvis, Brooklyn Hall and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Bryce Jarvis, Amarillo Sod Poodles Pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks #25 Prospect:

We chat with Bryce about last night’s game, Sod Poodles’ first shutout game of the year, how the team is looking 2 weeks into the season and more!

Brooklyn Hall, Diamondbacks TV:

We chat with Brooklyn about what it’s like working for the Arizona Diamondbacks, how both the Diamondbacks and the Sod Poodles are playing well and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel10 Sports:

We chat with Rylee about how Troy Aikman former NFL quarterback, is going to be in Hodgetown, spring football starting here in Amarillo and more!

