SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Bryce Jarvis, Brooklyn Hall, and Chad Dunnam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Bryce Jarvis, Brooklyn Hall and Chad Dunnam on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Bryce Jarvis, Amarillo Sod Poodles Pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks #25 Prospect:

We chat with Bryce about last night’s game, Sod Poodles’ first shutout game of the year, how the team is looking 2 weeks into the season and more!

Brooklyn Hall, Diamondbacks TV:

We chat with Brooklyn about what it’s like working for the Arizona Diamondbacks, how both the Diamondbacks and the Sod Poodles are playing well and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel10 Sports:

We chat with Rylee about how Troy Aikman former NFL quarterback, is going to be in Hodgetown, spring football starting here in Amarillo and more!

