Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies in Texas starts this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This upcoming weekend is a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies in Texas.
Texas Comptroller reminds Texans that they can buy emergency preparation supplies tax-free, starting this Saturday April 22 at 12:01 a.m.
The sale ends at midnight on Monday April 24.
The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save close to $2 million in state and local taaxes.
There is no limit on the number of qualifying items to purchase, these include:
- Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75
- Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300
- Portable generators prices less than $3,000
Those who make purchases online need to know that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are included in the sales price.
Purchases that do not qualify include:
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles,
- Camping stoves and camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders and stepladders
- Tents
For a full list of items and supplies that may be purchases tax-free, click here.
