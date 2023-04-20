Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies in Texas starts this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This upcoming weekend is a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies in Texas.

Texas Comptroller reminds Texans that they can buy emergency preparation supplies tax-free, starting this Saturday April 22 at 12:01 a.m.

The sale ends at midnight on Monday April 24.

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save close to $2 million in state and local taaxes.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items to purchase, these include:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300

Portable generators prices less than $3,000

Those who make purchases online need to know that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are included in the sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles,

Camping stoves and camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders and stepladders

Tents

For a full list of items and supplies that may be purchases tax-free, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.