Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies in Texas starts this weekend

This upcoming weekend is a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies in Texas.
This upcoming weekend is a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies in Texas.(KCBD)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This upcoming weekend is a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies in Texas.

Texas Comptroller reminds Texans that they can buy emergency preparation supplies tax-free, starting this Saturday April 22 at 12:01 a.m.

The sale ends at midnight on Monday April 24.

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save close to $2 million in state and local taaxes.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items to purchase, these include:

  • Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75
  • Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300
  • Portable generators prices less than $3,000

Those who make purchases online need to know that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are included in the sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles,
  • Camping stoves and camping supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Plywood
  • Extension ladders and stepladders
  • Tents

For a full list of items and supplies that may be purchases tax-free, click here.

