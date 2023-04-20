Who's Hiring?
Ribbon cutting set for new hiking, biking trail in Borger

A volunteer group is hosting a ribbon cutting for a new hiking and biking trail dedicated to a...
A volunteer group is hosting a ribbon cutting for a new hiking and biking trail dedicated to a Borger resident who was an avid mountain biker.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A volunteer group is hosting a ribbon cutting for a new hiking and biking trail dedicated to a Borger resident who was an avid mountain biker.

The ribbon cutting is hosted by Six Pack Outdoors for the Chad Alan Foster Memorial Trail System at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday in Borger. A trail ride and hike will follow immediately after the ribbon cutting.

The trail is dedicated in memory of Foster with hopes to provide an outlet for outdoor recreation.

Six Pack Outdoors, the volunteer group, began clearing the trail system in January of 2021. The group focuses on mountain biking, trail building, maintenance, and preservation.

In early March 2023, Frank Phillips College Welding School delivered two new trail head arches for the trail head located near the city of Borger Skate Park and the trail head located next to Sonic on Cedar Street.

