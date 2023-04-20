Randall tennis sending school record seven players to state tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall tennis is set to head down to San Antonio to compete for another state championship.

After winning the team tennis state title in the fall, the team will now compete in singles and doubles action.

In total, the team is sending seven players to state (three doubles teams and one singles player). In the previous 35 years, Randall had only ever had 11 players total qualify for state in tennis.

“It’s unprecedented to be quite honest.” Randall tennis head coach Darby Norman said of the amount of players the team is sending to state. “That’s kind of remarkable. Not necessarily what we expect at the beginning of the year. To have those kids and they all have a chance to do well at the state tournament.”

“Once we won that team tennis championship, I think we kind of were like we’re not satisfied. We want to go get another one.” Randall senior and state doubles qualifier Adian Gilbert said.

Gilbert’s teammate, Carson Dyess, is extremely confident heading into next week coming off a first-place finish in the regional tournament.

“I think the biggest thing about going to state is going to be our mental game.” Dyess said. “I think we totally have it skill-wise. We just got to make sure we bring our A-game and play our best. If we do that, I think we can bring home another championship.”

Dyess and Gilbert aren’t the only Raiders who shined in the regional tournament. The two girls doubles teams at Randall finished first and second in regionals, respectively. Both qualifying for state. Meanwhile, the only singles player competing, Ella Hester, also finished first.

“I think that weight’s kind of been lifted off.” Hester said of her mindset heading into the state tournament. “The big goal has been to make it to state, but obviously it’s an even bigger goal to win.”

Earlier this year, Hester committed to play college tennis at Texas A&M - Kingsville.

With Randall sending two girls doubles teams, the four teammates could face off in the state championship.

That’s made an even more fascinating possibility when taking into account two sisters residing on each doubles team. Freshman Kynley Craddock and senior Kaitlyn Craddock could face off against one another in the state championship match with their respective duos (Landrey Posey for Kynley and Lizzy Hollavaugh for Kaitlyn).

“It’s pretty difficult playing against her because it’s her senior year and I don’t want to make her mad on the court.” The younger Craddock sister said. “But, I’m also playing for my partner who’s also a senior. So, whoever would come out on top, my sister or me, I wouldn’t care.”

“If it came down to it and we had to compete against each other at state, we are both teammates and we both want to win. Kaitlyn Craddock said of the potential matchup. “I feel like it’d be really competitive, but it is pretty hard playing your teammates especially when one of them is your sister.”

The state tournament will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday (April 25th and 26th).

Stick with NewsChannel10 for updates on the action on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.