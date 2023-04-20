Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Sandra Kay Rodriguez
Amarillo police ask for help in finding woman wanted on assault of family member charges
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water...
Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay
This upcoming weekend is a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies in Texas.
Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies in Texas starts this weekend
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in bedbug-infested cell