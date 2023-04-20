OKC bombing survivor shares story with college students in Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Dr. Glendon Forgey, President at Frank Phillips College survived the Oklahoma City Bombing 28 years ago and shared his story with students and faculty.

Dr. Forgey wrote a paper titled “Wacky Wednesday” while recovering from his injuries detailing his account of what happened on April 19, 1995.

In the paper, it states Dr. Forgey worked in the Journal Record Building, where the window of his office faced the Murrah Federal Building. He writes the only thing that separated his office from the bomb is a parking lot and when the bomb exploded, he thought lightning had hit the building.

On Wednesday, the anniversary of the OKC bombing, Dr. Forgey shared his story and taught students about the historical event.

“There are a lot of students that weren’t alive back then,” said Dr. Forgey. “So this was kind of historical for them. They can understand a little bit more about the worst domestic terrorist attack on the United States.”

The Student Government Association president attended and says he learned several new details from the event.

“It’s quite fascinating honestly to experience someone that’s been in that event and to come to talk to us,” said Irving Perez, president of the Student Government Association at Frank Philips College.

By sharing his experience, Dr. Forgey wants students to gain a deeper understanding of the bombing and learn that terrible things happen. Another student was moved by this event, saying it was surreal and that he is thankful for every day.

“Not knowing that something can change in an instant and your whole life can change off of a second or just the choice of somebody else,” said Landen Lasley, a student at Frank Phillips College.

Lasley also states the injuries that Dr. Forgey lives with ”really says something about his character.”

Dr. Forgey sustained injuries to his face, shoulder, and back on the day of the bombing. To this day, he has a limited range of motion with his right shoulder and glass in his back.

“I would not be here if it had not been for the Oklahoma City bombing. I probably would not have had the initiative to get out on a college campus,” said Dr. Forgey.

After the bombing, Dr. Forgey wanted to get on a college campus to make a difference in students’ lives. He has been president of Frank Phillips College for over two years.

“It’s one of those things that when we had the bombing and had all the people their volunteers that helped us to their contributions and efforts, we want to do the same thing for our communities here,” said Dr. Forgey.

The Oklahoma City Bombing was the deadliest terror attack in the United States until 9/11 occurred. 168 people were killed and around 700 others were injured.

A remembrance ceremony was held on the 28th anniversary yesterday with the Oklahoma City mayor emphasizing the importance of remembrance and dialogue that has emerged from the tragedy.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.