Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Multiple Amarillo organizations celebrating Earth Day

Multiple organizations will be celebrating Earth Day this Saturday, April 22.
Multiple organizations will be celebrating Earth Day this Saturday, April 22.(WILX)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple organizations will be celebrating Earth Day this Saturday, April 22.

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be celebrating with a public event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will be available from Amarillo Zoo, the Panhandle Archaeological Society and the Texas Master Naturalist.

This event is included in the general admission, WBNC membership, or DHDC’s Wildcat Bluff membership add-on.

Keep Amarillo Clean asks family and friends to bring a kitchen bag to pick up litter from their elementary school neighborhoods. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chalice Abbey will be celebrating at 2717 Stanley Street (south of Crunch Fitness on Georgia) with fun and activities, food trucks, pop-up vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People will get to visit the Fair Trade Store, explore community that practices environmental awareness.

The cost for the event is free.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Amarillo police have released the teens after officials find suspects in possession of water...
Toy gun scare prompts lockdown at schools
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in prison for continuous sexual assault of child
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will be hosting the Spring Cleaning in El Barrio.
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting Spring Cleaning this Saturday
FILL WITH HOPE is hosting the CARS for KIDS fundraiser.
Car show to benefit children who face food insecurity this weekend in Canyon
OKC bombing survivor shares his story with FPC students: ‘I would not be here’
OKC bombing survivor shares story with college students in Borger
WTAMU logo
WATCH LIVE: WT to feature Theodore Waddell in Distinguished Lecture Series