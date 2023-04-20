Multiple Amarillo organizations celebrating Earth Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple organizations will be celebrating Earth Day this Saturday, April 22.

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be celebrating with a public event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will be available from Amarillo Zoo, the Panhandle Archaeological Society and the Texas Master Naturalist.

This event is included in the general admission, WBNC membership, or DHDC’s Wildcat Bluff membership add-on.

Keep Amarillo Clean asks family and friends to bring a kitchen bag to pick up litter from their elementary school neighborhoods. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chalice Abbey will be celebrating at 2717 Stanley Street (south of Crunch Fitness on Georgia) with fun and activities, food trucks, pop-up vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People will get to visit the Fair Trade Store, explore community that practices environmental awareness.

The cost for the event is free.

