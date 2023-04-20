Who's Hiring?
Much Cooler to End the Week

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to a cold front that came through last night, we’ll see much cooler conditions today, with highs only climbing into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. It will be fairly breezy and dry, so the fire risk will once again be elevated for the day. The same conditions will prevail tomorrow with intervals of clouds and sunshine for both days. Things cool down even more for the weekend, where highs may not climb out of the 50′s both days. The beginning of next week looks fairly active, where we look to have multiple opportunities for rain in the Texas Panhandle for several days.

