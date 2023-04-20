Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test; investigation underway

Marine recruit, Noah Evans, has died during a physical fitness test, officials said.
Marine recruit, Noah Evans, has died during a physical fitness test, officials said.(Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway in South Carolina after a recruit died at a Marine Corps training center.

According to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, 21-year-old Noah Evans died during a physical fitness test on Tuesday.

Officials said Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” the recruit depot shared online.

Evans was from Decatur, Georgia, held a high school diploma, and was not married, according to the Marine Corps.

His cause of death remains under investigation.

Since 1915, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island has trained recruits east of the Mississippi River, WCSC reports.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash near Canyon resulting one woman dead.
Canyon woman dead after crash on High Country Drive
Amarillo police are asking for help in locating a person of interest in shooting Guitars and...
Amarillo police ask for help finding person of interest in Guitars and Cadillacs shooting
NewsChannel 10 hosted a livestream of a Mayoral Debate between the candidates running for...
Watch the 2023 Amarillo Mayoral Debate here
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
Rome comes to Amarillo with ‘Sistine in the Sunset’ exhibit inspired by Michelangelo
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Police: Maine man killed parents before firing on motorists
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama
The Boy Scouts of America are starting to pay out the $2.4 billion settlement to sexual abuse...
Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan in effect; appeals likely go on